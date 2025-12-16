Netflix has canceled Boots after one season.

The screen adaptation of Greg Cope White's book, The Pink Marine, stars Miles Heizer as a closeted gay teen who joins the U.S. Marines with his best friend, played by Liam Oh, in the 1990s.

"Writing/reliving this episode of #Boots was tough. It represents my thesis behind this project. Living this moment in Boot Camp changed my life and 'claim your [expletive] place,' my mantra. I often think what if I didn't write The Pink Marine. But I did," White wrote on X Monday as the news of the show's cancellation broke.

White also retweeted a post by writer Paul Rudnick celebrating the show.

"Shame on Netflix for cancelling the terrific series BOOTS, based on Greg Cope White's wonderful memoir THE PINK MARINE, after a single season," Rudnick said.

"The show was critically hailed and consistently appeared in the streamer's Top Ten shows. A cowardly decision."

The series premiered on the streaming service in October.

The eight-episode series was the last show executive produced by TV titan Norman Lear, who died in 2023 at the age of 101.