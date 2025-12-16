Hanukkah movies remain relatively rare compared with the flood of Christmas films released each year, but a handful of titles reflect Jewish culture, tradition and modern life.

ADVERTISEMENT

As the Festival of Lights continues, these five movies offer thoughtful, funny and occasionally unexpected picks for the season.

'Oy to the World!' (2025)

Hallmark's Hanukkah rom-com stars Molly Ephraim and Jeremy Jordan as the daughter of a Christian minister and the son of a rabbi who reconnect during the holidays. The interfaith romance leans directly into Hanukkah traditions with warmth and humor.

Where to watch: Hallmark Channel, Hallmark Movies Now

'Hanukkah on Rye' (2022)

The Hallmark romance stars Jeremy Jordan and Yael Grobglas as two rival deli owners who connect during the Festival of Lights. Set in New York, the film places Hanukkah traditions and Jewish culture at the center of a modern holiday love story.

Where to watch: Hallmark Channel, Hallmark Movies Now

FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!

Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!

'An American Pickle' (2020)

Seth Rogen stars as both a modern Brooklyn app developer and his great-grandfather, a Jewish immigrant who awakens 100 years later after being preserved in brine. The comedy explores Jewish identity, tradition and generational disconnect.

Where to watch: HBO

'The Night Before' (2015)

Starring Seth Rogen, Joseph Gordon-Levitt and Anthony Mackie, this holiday comedy blends Christmas chaos with explicit Hanukkah references through Rogen's character. While not a Hanukkah movie outright, it remains one of the most visible holiday films to openly incorporate Jewish culture.

Where to watch: Netflix

'Eight Crazy Nights' (2002)

Adam Sandler voices multiple characters in this animated comedy centered on Hanukkah in a small New England town. Featuring voices by Jackie Titone, Rob Schneider and Kevin Nealon, it remains one of the only mainstream films built around the holiday.

Where to watch: Hulu, Prime Video, Apple TV and Google Play