Krysten Ritter turns 44 on Dec. 16, 2025, with a career defined by sharp-edged characters and cult-favorite television. From Marvel's Netflix era to prestige drama and sci-fi, Ritter's work continues to resonate with fans.
ADVERTISEMENT
Here are seven of her most iconic, memorable roles.
Gia Goodman in 'Veronica Mars' (2005-2006)
In one of her earliest breakout roles, Ritter stood out in a crowded ensemble as the mayor's chaotic daughter, Gia.
Where to watch: Hulu
Lucy in 'Gilmore Girls' (2007)
Though brief, Ritter's appearance as Rory's eccentric friend left a lasting impression on fans of the long-running series.
Where to watch: Netflix
FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!
Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!
Jane Margolis in 'Breaking Bad' (2009-2010)
As Jesse Pinkman's girlfriend, Ritter delivered one of the series' most devastating arcs, leaving a lasting mark on one of television's most acclaimed dramas.
Where to watch: Netflix
Chloe in 'Don't Trust the B---- in Apartment 23' (2012-2013)
Ritter's comedy performance turned an underrated sitcom into a cult favorite, proving her range beyond drama.
Where to watch: Hulu
Jessica Jones in Marvel's 'Jessica Jones' (2015-2019)
Ritter's turn as the hard-drinking private investigator remains her most defining role, anchoring Marvel's Netflix universe with emotional weight and grit.
Where to watch: Disney+
Lucy in 'Orphan Black: Echoes' (2023- )
Leading the Orphan Black spinoff, Ritter stepped into a darker sci-fi role centered on identity, survival and control.
Where to watch: AMC+
Mia LaPierre/Lady Vengeance in 'Dexter: Resurrection' (2025)
Ritter joined the revived Dexter franchise as recurring serial killer Mia LaPierre, also known as Lady Vengeance.
Copyright 2025 United Press International, Inc. (UPI). Any reproduction, republication, redistribution and/or modification of any UPI content is expressly prohibited without UPI's prior written consent.