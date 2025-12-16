Krysten Ritter turns 44 on Dec. 16, 2025, with a career defined by sharp-edged characters and cult-favorite television. From Marvel's Netflix era to prestige drama and sci-fi, Ritter's work continues to resonate with fans.

Here are seven of her most iconic, memorable roles.

Gia Goodman in 'Veronica Mars' (2005-2006)

In one of her earliest breakout roles, Ritter stood out in a crowded ensemble as the mayor's chaotic daughter, Gia.

Where to watch: Hulu

Lucy in 'Gilmore Girls' (2007)

Though brief, Ritter's appearance as Rory's eccentric friend left a lasting impression on fans of the long-running series.

Where to watch: Netflix

Jane Margolis in 'Breaking Bad' (2009-2010)

As Jesse Pinkman's girlfriend, Ritter delivered one of the series' most devastating arcs, leaving a lasting mark on one of television's most acclaimed dramas.

Where to watch: Netflix

Chloe in 'Don't Trust the B---- in Apartment 23' (2012-2013)

Ritter's comedy performance turned an underrated sitcom into a cult favorite, proving her range beyond drama.

Where to watch: Hulu

Jessica Jones in Marvel's 'Jessica Jones' (2015-2019)

Ritter's turn as the hard-drinking private investigator remains her most defining role, anchoring Marvel's Netflix universe with emotional weight and grit.

Where to watch: Disney+

Lucy in 'Orphan Black: Echoes' (2023- )

Leading the Orphan Black spinoff, Ritter stepped into a darker sci-fi role centered on identity, survival and control.

Where to watch: AMC+

Mia LaPierre/Lady Vengeance in 'Dexter: Resurrection' (2025)

Ritter joined the revived Dexter franchise as recurring serial killer Mia LaPierre, also known as Lady Vengeance.

Where to watch: Showtime