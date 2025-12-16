Music icons Jennifer Hudson and Josh Groban announced on Tuesday's edition of Hudson's talk show that they plan to tour together in 2026."To be able to tour with you is a dream," Hudson said. "This can't be my life. But I am so excited.""I am so honored to be able to hit the road with you this summer, to be able to travel the country, to be able to blend our voices -- the duet possibilities!" Groban said."You are truly one of my favorite people and favorite artists on the planet and, so, to be able to hit the road together as a team, really just absolutely makes my world."The singers then told the studio audience that each person would be getting a pair of tickets to one of next summer's concerts.The North American tour is to kick off June 2 in Montreal.