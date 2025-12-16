Music icons Jennifer Hudson and Josh Groban announced on Tuesday's edition of Hudson's talk show that they plan to tour together in 2026.

ADVERTISEMENT

"To be able to tour with you is a dream," Hudson said. "This can't be my life. But I am so excited."

"I am so honored to be able to hit the road with you this summer, to be able to travel the country, to be able to blend our voices -- the duet possibilities!" Groban said.

"You are truly one of my favorite people and favorite artists on the planet and, so, to be able to hit the road together as a team, really just absolutely makes my world."

The singers then told the studio audience that each person would be getting a pair of tickets to one of next summer's concerts.

The North American tour is to kick off June 2 in Montreal.