Lucien Laviscount talked about his breakout acting role as Alfie on Emily in Paris when he was a guest on Tuesday's edition of The Jennifer Hudson Show.

"I started in Season 2," the British actor, who is the son of champion bodybuilders, told Hudson.

"I play a British banker. I was supposed to be in two episodes and then I flew in, got to Paris and I said to myself, 'I'm going to leave it all on the dance floor...' That's all you can do, right? I got the call from Darren [Starr] and he was like, 'You're not going anywhere.'"

The actor said he was thrilled the show's creator Starr wanted to keep him around and promote him to regular cast member for the past four seasons.

"Here we are," he added as the crowd applauded.

Laviscount, who said playing James Bond would be his dream job, said he appeared in a commercial for Marks & Spencer with David Beckham when he was 10 and the soccer legend recommended he pursue an acting career.

"It was something I didn't understand to begin with," he recalled, noting Beckham got his assistant to call an acting school in Manchester. "I went to the classes and that is how everything started."

Season 5 of Emily in Paris -- starring Lily Collins as the titular heroine -- premieres on Netflix Thursday.