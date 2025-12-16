Walt Disney Studios Home Entertainment announced the home video release of Springsteen: Deliver Me From Nowhere on Tuesday. The film will be available on digital video-on-demand Dec. 23 and 4K UHD and Blu-ray Jan. 20.

Scott Cooper directed and adapted the screenplay from Warren Zanes' book. Jeremy Allen White played Springsteen writing and recording his Nebraska album and he is nominated for a Golden Globe.

Jeremy Strong starred as Springsteen's manager, Jon Landau. Stephen Graham played his father, Douglas.

Paul Walter Hauser, Odessa Young, Gaby Hoffman, Grace Gummer and Marc Maron also starred. The film premiered at the Telluride Film Festival and opened in theaters Oct. 24.

Bonus features include a four-part documentary exploring the biography adaptation, the album Nebraska, White's transformation and recreating the costumes and locations.