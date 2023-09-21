Representatives from the Writers Guild of America and Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers have confirmed they met to discuss the ongoing, four-month old writers strike.

"The WGA and AMPTP met for bargaining today and will meet again tomorrow," a statement from the two parties said Wednesday.

Deadline cited one unnamed source as characterizing the meeting as "very encouraging," while The Hollywood Reporter talked to someone who said, "Given what's transpired, this feels different from before."

The Screen Actors Guild also went on strike in July and the double labor stoppages have shut down most TV and film productions in North America.

The issues they are debating include data transparency, residuals, the use of artificial intelligence and size of writers' rooms.

There are no plans for SAG and AMPTP to meet at this time.