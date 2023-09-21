Jimmy Kimmel, Sherri Shepherd, Steve Martin have all announced they are canceling upcoming shows because of COVID-19.

"Well, Las Vegas, I got Covid, and sadly, we need to cancel this weekend's Strike Force Three show," Kimmel posted on X Wednesday, referring to the comedy stage show he planned to star in with Jimmy Fallon and Stephen Colbert

"I could never live with myself if I got my hometown friends sick. Thanks to all who purchased tickets, everyone will get full refunds and we will try to reschedule if possible."

Tapings of Shepherd's daytime talk show were also canceled this week after the host tested positive for the virus.

The news was posted on the Sherri Instagram page.

"I am absolutely heartbroken that I cannot return to host my show this week," Shepherd wrote.

"As soon as I get the all-clear from my doctor, I look forward to coming back strong to deliver the fun, laughter and a real good time."

Martin was planning to take the stage in Las Vegas this weekend, but also had to scrap the dates.

"Unfortunately, our sold-out shows at the Wynn in Las Vegas this Friday and Saturday has to be postponed because of rampant Covid in our crew and one other essential guy," Martin wrote on X.

He then quipped: "We are sorry for any inconvenience, but we are moving to mid-December, where your tickets will be honored with an added "date-moving tax," of nine thousand dollars."