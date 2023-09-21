Members of South Korean boy band Stray Kids will miss Global Citizen Festival following a car crash.

The K-pop group's agency, JYP Entertainment, said in a statement Wednesday that Lee Know, Hyunjin and Seungmin were involved in "a minor collision" and will miss upcoming appearances as they recover.

"While returning to their dorms after a schedule on September 20th (Wed), the vehicle carrying Stray Kids members Lee Know, Hyunjin, and Seungmin was involved in a minor collision," JYP said.

"After the minor collision, Lee Know, Hyunjin, and Seungmin immediately visited a hospital and received a thorough medical examination. None of the members and accompanying staff in the vehicle were seriously injured, but as they have sustained mild muscle pain and bruises, medical professionals have advised that they receive conservative treatment for the time being."

Lee Know, Hyunjin and Seungmin will miss Stray Kids' performance at Global Citizen Festival on Sept. 23.

In addition, Lee Know and Hyunjin will miss Milan Fashion Week, while Seungmin will miss his YouTube Live birthday stream.

Due to the trio's absence, the Stray Kids subunit 3racha, consisting of Bang Chan, Changbin and Han, will perform in Stray Kids' stead at Global Citizen Festival.

"We apologize for causing fans to worry with such sudden news. JYPE will place the artists' health as the highest priority, and will provide everything we can to support their recovery," JYP said.

Stray Kids also consists of Felix and I.N.