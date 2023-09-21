Netflix is giving a glimpse of the new series Griselda.

The streaming service shared a teaser trailer for the show Thursday featuring Sofi­a Vergara.

Griselda explores the life of real-life Colombian cartel leader and cocaine trafficker Griselda Blanco, known as The Godmother. Blanco was killed at age 69 in 2012.

The teaser shows a group of men gathered in a room as Vergara is heard offscreen.

"You've thought about me a lot, haven't you? I heard that you liked my product. We can make a lot of money together," she says.

When one of the men asks, "Who's the one in charge?" the camera pans to show Vergara as Griselda.

Netflix previously shared a poster for the show.

Griselda is directed by Andres Baiz, with Ingrid Escajeda as showrunner, writer and executive producer. Narcos showrunner Eric Newman also serves as writer and executive producer.

"Griselda Blanco was a larger-than-life character whose ruthless but ingenious tactics allowed her to rule a billion dollar empire years before many of the most notorious male kingpins we know so much about. We are thrilled to have found the perfect partners in Eric, Andres and Netflix to help us bring this story of her life to the screen," Vergara previously said.

Griselda will premiere Jan. 25, 2024, on Netflix.