Tyler Childers and Bonnie Raitt were among the winners at the 2023 Americana Honors & Awards.

The Americana Music Association presented the 22nd annual awards show Wednesday at Ryman Auditorium in Nashville.

Childers won Album of the Year for Can I Take My Hounds to Heaven?, a three-disc album featuring remixes of gospel songs, released in September 2022.

Raitt took home Song of the Year for "Just Like That," a song from her album of the same name, released in April 2022. The song previously won Song of the Year and Best American Roots Song at the Grammy Awards in February.

Billy Strings was named Artist of the Year for the second consecutive year, while The War and Treaty won Duo/Group of the Year for the second year in a row. S.G. Goodman won Best Emerging Act.

In addition, The Avett Brothers and Patty Griffin received Lifetime Achievement Awards, while Nickel Creek was honored with the Americana Music Association's Trailblazer award.

Performers included Raitt, The War and Treaty, Logan Ledger, The Avett Brothers, Brandi Carlile and Margo Price.