Blink-182 is back with new music.

The pop punk band released the songs "One More Time" and "More Than You Know" on Thursday.

Blink-182 also shared a music video for "One More Time" that shows the band perform in different locations, including a bank vault.

The lyrics reflect on the challenges the band members experienced prior to their reunion, including Travis Barker's 2008 plane crash and Mark Hoppus' cancer diagnosis.

"Older, but nothing's any different / Right now feels the same, I wonder why / I wish they told us, it shouldn't take a sickness / Or airplanes falling out the sky," Hoppus sings.

"One More Time" and "More Than You Know" appear on Blink-182's forthcoming album One More Time..., which the group announced Monday. The band will release the album Oct. 20.

One More Time... will be the first album to feature Barker, Hoppus and Tom DeLonge since Neighborhoods, released in 2011.

Blink-182 announced its reunion in October 2022 and launched a new world tour in March.