'The Traitors': Larsa Pippen, Maks Chmerkovskiy among Season 2 cast
UPI News Service, 09/21/2023
Peacock has announced the cast for The Traitors Season 2.
ADVERTISEMENT
The streaming service unveiled 21 new contestants, including Real Housewives of Miami star Larsa Pippen and Dancing with the Stars pro Maks Chmerkovskiy, in a press release Thursday.
The Traitors is a reality competition series featuring "reality stars and famous faces" from franchises such as Love Island, The Challenge, Big Brother, RuPaul's Drag Race and The Real Housewives.
Alan Cumming and his dog Lala host the show, which takes place at a remote castle in the Scottish Highlands.
The Traitors follows the contestants as they take on a series of challenges with the goal of earning a cash prize of up to $250,000. Three of the participants are secretly "traitors" and plan to steal the prize from the others.
Season 2 will feature:
Carsten "Bergie" Bergersen (Love Island USA)
Chris "C.T." Tamburello (The Challenge)
FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!
Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!
Copyright 2023 United Press International, Inc. (UPI). Any reproduction, republication, redistribution and/or modification of any UPI content is expressly prohibited without UPI's prior written consent.