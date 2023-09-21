Peacock has announced the cast for The Traitors Season 2.

The streaming service unveiled 21 new contestants, including Real Housewives of Miami star Larsa Pippen and Dancing with the Stars pro Maks Chmerkovskiy, in a press release Thursday.

The Traitors is a reality competition series featuring "reality stars and famous faces" from franchises such as Love Island, The Challenge, Big Brother, RuPaul's Drag Race and The Real Housewives.

Alan Cumming and his dog Lala host the show, which takes place at a remote castle in the Scottish Highlands.

The Traitors follows the contestants as they take on a series of challenges with the goal of earning a cash prize of up to $250,000. Three of the participants are secretly "traitors" and plan to steal the prize from the others.

Season 2 will feature:

Carsten "Bergie" Bergersen (Love Island USA)

Chris "C.T." Tamburello (The Challenge)

Dan Gheesling (Big Brother)

Deontay Wilder (Boxer)

Ekin-Su CulculoÄŸlu (Love Island UK)

Janelle Pierzina (Big Brother)

Johnny "Bananas" Devenanzio (The Challenge)

John Bercow (UK Parliament)

Kevin Kreider (Bling Empire)

Larsa Pippen (The Real Housewives of Miami)

Marcus Jordan (Basketball Player)

Maksim Chmerkovskiy (Dancing with the Stars)

Mercedes "MJ" Javid (Shahs of Sunset)

Parvati Shallow (Survivor)

Peppermint (RuPaul's Drag Race)

Peter Weber (The Bachelor)

Phaedra Parks (Married to Medicine)

Sandra Diaz-Twine (Survivor)

Sheree Whitfield (The Real Housewives of Atlanta)

Tamra Judge (The Real Housewives of Orange County)

Trishelle Cannatella (The Real World: Las Vegas)

The Traitors Season 2 will premiere on Peacock in early 2024.