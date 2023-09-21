Britney Spears' film Crossroads will return to theaters this fall.

Trafalgar Releasing, Sony Music Entertainment and RCA Records announced Thursday that the 2002 movie will screen in theaters in October.

The special global fan event will take place Oct. 23 and Oct. 25 at cinemas worldwide. The rerelease coincides with the release of Spears' memoir, The Woman in Me, which debuts Oct. 24.

Screenings will also include a sing-along of two of Spears' songs from Crossroads following the film, which have never been seen on the big screen.

Crossroads is written by Shonda Rhimes and directed by Tamra Davis. Spears, Zoe Saldai±a and Taryn Manning star as Lucy, Kit and Mimi, three childhood friends who rediscover their friendship on a cross-country road trip.

"With barely a plan, practically no money but plenty of dreams, the girls catch a lift with Mimi's handsome friend Ben ( Anson Mount ) in his convertible. Along the way they not only gather experiences that will change their lives, but they also discover how important it is to hold onto their hearts' desires," an official synopsis reads.

Crossroads opened in theaters in February 2002 and marked Spears' feature film debut.

"I am beyond thrilled that Sony Music Entertainment, RCA Records and Trafalgar Releasing are rereleasing Crossroads in movie theaters. I recently rewatched Crossroads and was so enthralled with the time capsule of nostalgia that this incredible ensemble cast brings to the screen," Davis said in a statement. "Britney is absolutely breathtaking to watch, and Shonda is showing us her early expertise in writing complicated female characters."

"We had the best time in the world making this picture and the connection the actresses bring to their performances shows in every frame. The music will undoubtedly have audiences dancing and singing along and I know everyone will have as much fun watching these scenes as we had making them," she added. "I'm so grateful that Crossroads will be available so people can see Britney shine again."

Tickets go on sale Sept. 28 at 9 p.m. EDT.

In addition, RCA Records will release a Crossroads special edition soundtrack Oct. 20 to accompany the film's rerelease. The album features three new Britney Spears remixes: "Overprotected (Richi Lopez Remix)," "I'm Not a Girl, Not Yet a Woman (Snakehips Remix)" and "I Love Rock 'N Roll (Frank Walker Remix)."