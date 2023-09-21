The Santa Clauses will return for a second season in November.

Disney+ announced a premiere date, Nov. 8, for Season 2 of the Christmas-themed series Thursday.

The Santa Clauses is based on the Santa Clause movies starring Tim Allen, released between 1994 and 2006. Allen reprises his role as Scott Calvin, an ordinary man who becomes Santa Claus.

In Season 2, the Calvin family is back at the North Pole, as Scott (Allen) continues his role as Santa Claus after his retirement plans were thwarted when he failed to find a worthy successor in Season 1.

"Now that Scott and his family have successfully saved Christmas, Scott turns his focus towards training his son Cal (Austin Kane) to eventually take over the 'family business' as Santa Claus," an official synopsis reads.

Elizabeth Mitchell, Elizabeth Allen-Dick, Devin Bright, Gabriel "Fluffy" Iglesias and Eric Stonestreet also star.

Jack Burditt serves as showrunner and executive produces with Allen, Kevin Hench, Richard Baker, Rick Messina, Jason Winer and Jon Radler.

Season 2 will have a two-episode premiere Nov. 8, with subsequent episodes to follow weekly.

The first season premiered in November 2022 and was a top 5 most-watched original series on Disney+ by hours streamed (Nov. 3-Dec. 31, 2022).