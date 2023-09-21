Amazon is teasing Upload Season 3.

ADVERTISEMENT

Prime Video shared a trailer for the season Thursday featuring Robbie Amell and Andy Allo.

Upload is a sci-fi comedy drama created by The Office writer Greg Daniels. The series takes place in a technologically advanced future where people are "uploaded" to a virtual reality afterlife when they die.

Season 3 opens with Nathan (Amell) and Nora (Allo) navigating their relationship while racing to stop the mysterious conspiracy that threatens to destroy millions of lives.

"Can they shut down Freeyond, and finally have a real life together? Or is it just a matter of time until Nathan's head explodes?" an official synopsis reads.

"Meanwhile, in Lakeview, a backup copy of Nathan has been activated and Ingrid's (Allegra Edwards) not about to let this second chance at love slip away. Back in the real world, Aleesha (Zainab Johnson) rises through the ranks of Horizon by managing AI education, and falls into a new romantic relationship. And Luke (Kevin Bigley), all alone in Lakeview, is forced to come up with the funds to pay for his stay in paradise, driving him to work in The Grey Zone."

Owen Daniels also stars.

Upload Season 3 will have a two-episode premiere Oct. 20 on Prime Video, with subsequent episodes to be released in pairs weekly on Fridays.