ABC is expected to delay the Dancing with the Stars Season 32 premiere.

The Hollywood Reporter said Thursday that the premiere may be postponed due to the ongoing Writers Guild of America (WGA) strike.

Striking writers picketed outside Dancing with the Stars rehearsals Wednesday in West Hollywood, Deadline previously reported.

ABC confirmed to Variety that it is putting plans in place to delay the Season 32 premiere.

Veep actor Matt Walsh, who was to appear as a contestant in the new season, said Thursday that he is "taking a pause" from the show "until an agreement is made with the WGA."

"I was excited to join the show and did so under the impression that it was not a WGA show and fell under a different agreement," he told Deadline. "This morning when I was informed by my union, the WGA, that is considered struck work I walked out of my rehearsal. I have been and will always stand with my union members of the WGA, SAG and DGA."

Picketers called out Walsh and actresses Mira Sorvino and Alyson Hannigan, who will also compete in Season 32, on Wednesday.

Dancing with the Stars employs one WGA writer among its roughly 500 member staff.

Season 32 was to premiere Sept. 28 on ABC and Disney+.