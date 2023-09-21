South Korean singer Wheein is gearing up for the release of her debut solo album.

The K-pop star, a member of the girl group Mamamoo, shared a release schedule for the album, In the Mood, on Thursday.

Wheein will share "Wine" and "Water" mood posters Saturday, followed by an album track list Monday.

The singer will release a "Spark" mood film Sept. 26, along with concept photos and a "Breeze" mood film later in the week.

Wheein will share a highlight medley for In the Mood on Oct. 6 and music video teasers Oct. 9 and 11.

The singer will release the full album and music video Oct. 12.

In the Mood will mark Wheein's first full-length solo album. The singer previously released the EPs Redd (2021) and Whee (2022).

Wheein shared a trailer film for In the Mood on Tuesday that shows her walking on a beach and into a forest.

Mamamoo also consists of Solar, Moonbyul and Hwasa.