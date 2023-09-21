Showtime released the trailer and announced the premiere date for The Caine Mutiny Court Martial on Thursday. The film will premiere Oct. 6 at 9 p.m. EDT on Showtime and stream on Showtime withParamount+.

Caine is the final film of director William Friedkin , who died in August just before the film's premiere at the Venice International Film Festival. He completed it before his death.

The film is an adaptation of Herman Wouk's book, The Caine Mutiny. The book also has been the inspiration for a stage play and Humphrey Bogart movie, both of which premieried in 1954.

Kiefer Sutherland plays Lt. Queeg, captain of the USS Caine. Queeg's first officer, Maryk (Jake Lacy). is on trial for leading a mutiny against him during a storm.

The late Lance Reddick, Jason Clarke, Monica Raymund, Lewis Pullman, Jay Duplass and Tom Riley also star.