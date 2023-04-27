Many things divide us in the U.S., but there is one almost universal thing that unites us -- working. Barack Obama explores it in a new Netflix docuseries, Working: What We Do All Day.

Produced by the Obamas for Higher Ground, their production company that has already netted them a 2020 Academy Award for their American Factory documentary, Working explores what's rewarding about life as an American worker.

In the trailer, Obama is shown with several different workers in various fields.

"You may not think about it but we're all a part of something larger than any single one of us," Obama says in a voiceover. "And our work is one of the forces that connects us."

In the four-part series, Obama covers people in the service industries who work in technology, hospitality and home healthcare, from front-facing positions to the C-suite.

"A revolution is happening right before our eyes," he says, citing AI and remote work. "It can be hard to make sense of where we're going. What if people from three different industries from the service entrance to the C-suite invited us into their lives and told us what makes a good job, good?"

He's seen shopping with a young mother in a supermarket and spending time with an Indian-American family who have two different views of work and what role it plays in their lives. Other individuals are shown who appear to be on varying sides of the economic spectrum going about their daily duties.

Working: What We Do All Day premieres on Netflix on May 17.