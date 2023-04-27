'RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars' Season 8 introduces Fame Games
UPI News Service, 04/27/2023
Paramount+ released the trailer for RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars Season 8 on Thursday. The season premieres May 12 on the streaming service.
ADVERTISEMENT
The Season 8 queens include Alexis Michelle, Darienne Lake, Heidi N Closet, Jaymes Mansfield, Jessica Wild, Jimbo, Kahanna Montrese, Kandy Muse, LaLa Ri, Monica Beverly Hillz, Mrs. Kasha Davis and Naysha Lopez.
RuPaul announces a new secondary competition in the trailer. In "Fame Games," viewers vote for eliminated queens who may still compete for $50,000. The eliminated queens showcase their fashions on RuPaul's Drag Race: Untucked on Paramount+.
The trailer shows celebrity judges Ego Nwodim, Zooey Deschanel, Jojo Siwa, Bowen Yang & Matt Rogers and Idina Menzel. Additional celebrity judges for the season include Maude Apatow, Brandon Boyd, Thom Filicia, Javicia Leslie, Adam Shankman and Robin Thede.
Copyright 2023 United Press International, Inc. (UPI). Any reproduction, republication, redistribution and/or modification of any UPI content is expressly prohibited without UPI's prior written consent.