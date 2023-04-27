Paramount+ released the trailer for RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars Season 8 on Thursday. The season premieres May 12 on the streaming service.

The Season 8 queens include Alexis Michelle, Darienne Lake, Heidi N Closet, Jaymes Mansfield, Jessica Wild, Jimbo, Kahanna Montrese, Kandy Muse, LaLa Ri, Monica Beverly Hillz , Mrs. Kasha Davis and Naysha Lopez.

RuPaul announces a new secondary competition in the trailer. In "Fame Games," viewers vote for eliminated queens who may still compete for $50,000. The eliminated queens showcase their fashions on RuPaul's Drag Race: Untucked on Paramount+.

The trailer shows celebrity judges Ego Nwodim, Zooey Deschanel, Jojo Siwa, Bowen Yang & Matt Rogers and Idina Menzel. Additional celebrity judges for the season include Maude Apatow, Brandon Boyd, Thom Filicia, Javicia Leslie, Adam Shankman and Robin Thede.

Michelle Visage, Carson Kressley, Ross Mathews and Ts Madison return to judge the competition for $200,000 cash.

Two episodes premiere May 12 with new episodes every Friday.