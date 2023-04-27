South Korean boy band Stray Kids will make a comeback in June.

The K-pop group announced a new EP, 5-Star, on Thursday.

Stray Kids teased its comeback with a trailer for 5-Star. The video shows the members of Stray Kids act out while introducing themselves in a game of "I Am Ground."

Stray Kids' most recent Korean album, Noeasy, was released in August 2021, and was followed by the EP Maxident in October 2022.

Stray Kids most recently released the Japanese album The Sound in February. The group performed its song "Maniac" on Jimmy Kimmel Live! the next month.

Stray Kids consists of Bang Chan, Lee Know, Changbin, Hyunjin, Han, Felix, Seungmin and I.N. The group made its debut in 2017.