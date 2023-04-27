The Academy of Country Music has announced performers for the 2023 ACM Awards.

The organization said in a press release Thursday that Jason Aldean Kane Brown and Ashley McBryde will take the stage at the 58th annual awards show in May.

Other performers include Luke Combs, Cody Johnson, Miranda Lambert, Jo Dee Messina, Dolly Parton, Jelly Roll, Cole Swindell, Keith Urban, Morgan Wallen, The War and Treaty, Lainey Wilson and Bailey Zimmerman.

Parton, who will co-host the show with Garth Brooks, will perform the lead single from her forthcoming rock album.

Hardy leads the nominees with seven nominations, followed by Wilson with six.

Bailey Zimmerman was previously announced as the Amazon Music Breakthrough Artist.

The ACM Awards will take place May 11 at Ford Center at The Star in Frisco, Texas. The ceremony will stream live at 7 p.m. EDT on Prime Video and the Amazon Music channel on Twitch. It will also be available to stream for free the next day on Amazon Freevee.