Parton, who will co-host the show with Garth Brooks, will perform the lead single from her forthcoming rock album.
Hardy leads the nominees with seven nominations, followed by Wilson with six.
Bailey Zimmerman was previously announced as the Amazon Music Breakthrough Artist.
The ACM Awards will take place May 11 at Ford Center at The Star in Frisco, Texas. The ceremony will stream live at 7 p.m. EDT on Prime Video and the Amazon Music channel on Twitch. It will also be available to stream for free the next day on Amazon Freevee.
