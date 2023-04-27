Netflix announced Thursday that Adam Brody has been cast in the still untitled Kristen Bell comedy. Brody will play Bell's rabbi.

The streaming service previously announced Bell's involvement with the comedy in March. Erin Foster created the show and Steven Levitan executive produces.

Bell will play Joanne, an agnostic who meets rabbi Noah (Brody). Meeting Joanne challenges Noah, who previously "is stuck in his ways and used to playing things safe" according to Netflix.

Bell is also an executive producer along with Foster, Craig DiGregorio, Danielle Stokdyk, Oly Obst and Josh Lieberman. Steven Levitan Productions produces with 20th Television.

The Good Place and Veronica Mars star Bell previously starred in Netflix's thriller parody The Woman in the House Across the Street from the Girl in the Window. Brody's television career dates back to Gilmore Girls and The O.C. and he recently co-starred in Fleishman is in Trouble.