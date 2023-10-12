'Wonka' trailer: Timothee Chalamet wants to change world as Willy Wonka
UPI News Service, 10/12/2023
Warner Bros. Pictures is teasing the new movie Wonka.
The studio shared a trailer for the musical fantasy film Thursday featuring Timothee Chalamet.
Wonka is a prequel to the Roald Dahl novel Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, which was previously adapted for film. The new movie provides an origin story for inventor and chocolatier Willy Wonka (Chalamet).
Chalamet's Wonka is "chock-full of ideas and determined to change the world one delectable bite at a time -- proving that the best things in life begin with a dream, and if you're lucky enough to meet Willy Wonka, anything is possible," an official description reads.
