Sean "Diddy" Combs has released a new music video featuring Teyana Taylor.

ADVERTISEMENT

The 53-year-old rapper and music producer released a video for the song "Closer to God" featuring Taylor, 32, on Thursday.

The "Closer to God" video shows Diddy and Taylor come across a horse in the desert. Taylor directed the video and executive produced the project with Diddy.

"Thank you @diddy for pulling me out of retirement for this super special moment," Taylor wrote on Instagram.

"Closer to God" appears on Diddy's album The Love Album: Off the Grid. The album also features collaborations with Swae Lee, Summer Walker, Justin Bieber and other artists.

Diddy released The Love Album and a music video for "Another One of Me" featuring The Weeknd , 21 Savage and French Montana in September.

Taylor released her third album, The Album, in June 2020 and announced her retirement from music in December of that year.