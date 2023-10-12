Showtime is teasing the genre-bending new series The Curse.

The network shared a trailer for the comedy Thursday featuring Emma Stone and Nathan Fielder.

The Curse is created by Fielder and Benny Safdie (Uncut Gems), who executive produce with Stone, Josh Safdie, Dave McCary and Ali Herting.

The new show "explores how an alleged curse disturbs the relationship of a newly married couple (Stone, Fielder) as they try to conceive a child while co-starring in their new home-improvement show," according to a press release.

The trailer shows the couple arrive in the town of Espanola, where they play do-gooders on camera but soon show who they really are.

Barkhad Abdi , Corbin Bernsen and Constance Shulman also star.

The Curse will premiere Nov. 10 for Paramount+ subscribers with Showtime and air Nov. 12 at 10 p.m. EDT on Showtime.