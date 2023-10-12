South Korean singer Wheein is back with new music.

ADVERTISEMENT

The K-pop star, a member of the girl group Mamamoo, released her debut full-length solo album, In the Mood, on Thursday.

Wheein also shared a music video for the title track "In the Mood." The video shows the singer attend a house party and take a road trip with friends to a drive-in theater.

In the Mood features 10 other songs: "I Know I Know I Know (Beyond)," "17" featuring Hwasa, "Spark," "Bite Me" featuring Haon, "Dance 4 You," "On the Island," "Aphrodite," "Breeze," "Bittersweet" and "Here I Am."

The album is Wheein's first solo release since the EP Whee in January 2022. She also released two singles, "D-Day" and "Bye" with Ravi, in 2022.

Mamamoo also consists of Solar, Moonbyul and Hwasa. Hwasa released a new solo single, "I Love My Body," in September.