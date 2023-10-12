Priscilla Presley joins Sofia Coppola in a first look at Coppola's film Priscilla.

ADVERTISEMENT

A24 released a behind-the-scenes featurette for the movie Thursday featuring Presley, an actress and businesswoman who was married to late rock and roll icon Elvis Presley from 1967 to 1973.

Priscilla is a new biopic based on Presley's memoir Elvis and Me. The film is written and directed by Coppola, who is known for such films as Lost in Translation and Marie Antoinette.

The movie focuses on Presley's experiences in her life and relationship with Elvis Presley. Cailee Spaeny plays Presley, with Jacob Elordi as Elvis Presley.

Presley had nothing but praise for Coppola in the new video.

"I've seen all of her movies. And her sensitivity, her understanding of women -- she puts her heart and soul into it," she said of Coppola. "I would never do this with anyone else."

Coppola then discussed how the film shows Presley's perspective.

"You can really relate to all the things that she went through," Coppola said of Presley. "The fun of it and also the struggles and the isolation."

FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!

Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!

"She just got me, and I trusted her," Presley added.

A24 released a trailer for Priscilla earlier this month depicting scenes from Presley and Elvis Presley's courtship and the troubled side of their marriage.

Priscilla opens in theaters Nov. 3.