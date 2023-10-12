Amazon is giving a glimpse of the new film Candy Cane Lane.

Prime Video shared a teaser trailer for the holiday comedy Thursday featuring Eddie Murphy and Jillian Bell

Candy Cane Lane follows Chris (Murphy), a man on a mission to win his neighborhood's annual Christmas home decoration contest. Chris inadvertently makes a deal with a mischievous elf named Pepper (Bell), who casts a magic spell that wreaks havoc on the whole town.

"At the risk of ruining the holidays for his family, Chris, his wife Carol (Tracee Ellis Ross), and their three children must race against the clock to break Pepper's spell, battle deviously magical characters, and save Christmas for everyone," an official synopsis reads.

The teaser shows Chris wish for "the best Christmas ever" before signing his life away to Pepper.

Prime Video shared a poster and first-look photos for the film Tuesday.

Candy Cane Lane is written by Kelly Younger and directed by Reginald Hudlin. The film is Murphy's first holiday movie.

Candy Cane Lane premieres Dec. 1 on Prime Video.