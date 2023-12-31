The Timothee Chalamet-Hugh Grant fantasy adventure, Wonka, is the No. 1 movie in North America, earning $24 million in receipts this weekend, BoxOfficeMojo.com announced Sunday.

Coming in at No. 2 is Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom with $19.5 million, followed by Migration at No. 3 with $17.2 million, The Color Purple at No. 4 with $13 million and Anyone But You at No. 5 with $9 million.

Rounding out the top tier are The Boys in the Boat at No. 6 with $8.3 million, The Iron Claw at No. 7 with $5 million, Ferrari at No. 8 with $4 million, The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes at No. 9 with $2.9 million and The Boy and the Heron at No. 10 with $2.5 million.