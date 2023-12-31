Greene's wife, Marie Musso Greene, told the Las Vegas Review-Journal, he died of natural causes in his Las Vegas home on Sunday morning.
"He always made humor out of whatever he could. He made you laugh and feel good. It was a happy time," Greene said of her spouse of 41 years.
Born Fred Sheldon Greenfield in Chicago, Greene was a World War II Navy veteran who went on to become famous for the decades of nightclub performances he gave while battling stage fright, alcoholism, prescription-drug abuse and gambling addiction.
He appeared in the films Tony Rome, History of the World Part I, Splash and Love American Style, as well as the sitcoms Laverne & Shirley and Mad About You.
He was a popular guest on the game show circuit.
"Aw... just hearing this. He was special," actor and comedian Paul Reiser wrote on X Sunday.
"Prided himself on his ironclad memory recall. He did a wonderful (short but memorable) cameo on MadAboutYou and reminded me of a conversation we allegedly had had years earlier. (I had no recollection but was sure he was right.) RIP Shecky."
Mickhel McKean posted: "Sorry to hear this. Forty years ago, Shecky came by to visit Phil Foster on the Laverne & Shirley stage, and the three of us laughed far too much for 9 in the morning. Such a funny man, and boy, he hung in there. RIP."
