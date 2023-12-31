Scottish singer-songwriter Lewis Capaldi has given his first health update since he announced in June he was taking a break from touring.

"I've been working with some incredible professionals to help me learn about and cope better with Tourette's and anxiety issues. I'm really happy to say I've noticed a marked improvement in both," Capaldi, 27, wrote on X Sunday.

"For now I'm going to continue taking some time to carry on looking after myself, maybe writing some new music and taking a moment to reflect on some of the most incredible years of my life," he added.

"I want to make absolutely sure I'm 100% before getting back out there properly for more shows and doing what I love more than anything!"

He also said an extended version of his second album -- Broken by Desire to Be Heavenly Sent -- which inspired the Netflix film, How I'm Feeling Now, will be released at midnight on New Year's Day.

Capaldi announced after his performance at the Glastonbury Music Festival that he was going on hiatus because it "became obvious that I need to spend much more time getting my mental and physical health in order."

He is best known for his 2019 hit, "Someone You Loved."