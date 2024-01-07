Wonka is the No. 1 movie in North America for a second weekend, earning an additional $14.4 million in receipts this Friday through Sunday, according to BoxOfficeMojo.com.

Coming in at No. 2 is Night Swim with $12 million, followed by Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom at No. 3 with $10.6 million, Migration at No. 4 with $10.3 million and Anyone But You at No. 5 with $9.5 million.

Rounding out the top tier are The Boys in the Boat at No. 6 with $6 million, The Color Purple at No. 7 with $4.8 million, The Iron Claw at No. 8 with $4 million, Ferrari at No. 9 with $2.5 million and Poor Things at No. 10 with $2 million.