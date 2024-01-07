Storm Reid and Nick Offerman won Emmy Awards for their guest spots on HBO's post-apocalyptic drama, The Last of Us, in Los Angeles Saturday.

Also honored during Night 1 of the Creative Arts Emmy Awards were Judith Light and Sam Richardson

They took home trophies for their guest appearances in the comedies Poker Face (Peacock) and Ted Lasso (Apple TV+).

Roku's Weird: The Al Yankovic Story won the Emmy for Best TV Movie and Ed Sheeran won the prize for Best Song and Lyrics for "A Beautiful Game," which was featured in the Ted Lasso finale.

More awards will be handed out on Sunday's second night of the Creative Arts Emmys presentation, which celebrate artistic and technical achievement in television.

The highest profile awards for lead and supporting performances, as well as the best dramas and comedies of 2023 will be presented at a gala on Jan. 15.