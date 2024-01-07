Da'Vine Joy Randolph, Robert Downey Jr., Ali Wong and Steven Yeun were early winners at the Golden Globes ceremony Sunday night at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, Calif.

Randolph earned the Best Supporting Actress in a Film award for her performance in The Holdovers, while Downey Jr. picked up his prize for Best Supporting Actor in a Film for Oppenheimer.

Wong and Yeun won for Best Actress and Best Actor in a Limited Series, Anthology Series or TV Movie for Beef.

Elizabeth Debicki accepted the trophy for Best Supporting Actress in a TV Series for The Crown and Matthew MacFadyen scored the Best Supporting Actor in a TV Series statuette for Succession.

Jo Koy is acting as emcee.