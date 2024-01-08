Those born on this date are under the sign of Capricorn.They include:-- Publisher Frank Doubleday in 1862-- Actor William Hartnell in 1908-- Comic actor Larry Storch in 1923-- Newsman Charles Osgood in 1933 (age 91)-- Elvis Presley, the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame's "undisputed king," in 1935-- Singer Shirley Bassey in 1937 (age 87)-- Game show host Bob Eubanks in 1938 (age 86)-- British comedian Graham Chapman in 1941-- Actor Yvette Mimieux in 1942-- British physicist\/author Stephen Hawking 1942-- Author Terry Brooks in 1944 (age 80)-- Radio talk show host Kojo Nnamdi in 1945 (age 79)-- Rock and Roll Hall of Fame member Robby Krieger in 1946 (age 78)-- Rock and Roll Hall of Fame member David Bowie in 1947-- Guitarist\/singer Terry Sylvester in 1947 (age 77)-- Actor Ron Cephas Jones in 1957-- Singer R. Kelly, born as Robert Sylvester Kelly, in 1967 (age 57)-- Singer Jenny Lewis in 1976 (age 48)-- Actor Windell Middlebrooks in 1979-- Actor Sam Riley in 1980 (age 44)-- Actor Genevieve Padalecki in 1981 (age 43)-- Actor Gaby Hoffmann in 1982 (age 42)-- North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in 1984 (age 40)-- Actor Freddie Stroma in 1987 (age 37)-- Actor Cynthia Erivo in 1987 (age 37)-- Actor Khylin Rhambo in 1996 (age 28)-- Rocker Damiano David in 1999 (age 25)-- Singer Noah Cyrus in 2000 (age 24)