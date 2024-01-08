Ghosts and iZombie actress Rose McIver showed off her baby bump on Golden Globes red carpet in Beverly Hills Sunday night.

McIver, 35, wore a glittery, long-sleeved, peachy floor-length Gucci gown for the event, which celebrated excellence in TV and film.

The actress sported a messy ponytail and Kallati jewelry, along with a furry pink crossbody purse as she was photographed alone, smiling and cradling her belly on the Globes red carpet, going into the gala.

Pictures also showed McIver laughing with her co-star Utkarsh Ambudkar backstage at the event.

The pair were presenters at the awards ceremony.

McIver married Australian artist George Byrne last year in New York after six years of dating.

Season 3 of Ghosts is set to premiere on CBS Feb. 15. It is unclear whether McIver's pregnancy will be written into the show.