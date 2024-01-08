The stars of the animated blockbuster, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, called out the film and TV studio bosses involved in 2023's dual writers and actors strikes at the Golden Globe Awards on Sunday.

The labor actions shut most of Hollywood down for several months in 2023 as the writers and actors fought movie studios, TV networks and streaming services for higher pay, better working conditions and protections against the use of artificial intelligence.

Spider-Man stars Hailee Steinfeld, Shameik Moore and Daniel Kaluuya poked fun at the situation as they presented the prize for Best Screenplay at the Globes.

"This year, we were all reminded of the critical importance of writers to the creative process," Steinfeld said.

Kaluuya added: "To demonstrate the importance of writers and writing, we asked that this segment be written, not by writers, but by studio executives. What is up, Shameik?"

"Not much, Daniel. How are you, Hailee?" Moore replied.

"I am relatable. I am enjoy the Golden Globs. Do you agree?" Steinfeld deadpanned.

"I do agree," Moore said.

"As do I," agreed Kaluuya.