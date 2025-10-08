Jamie Lee Curtis and Regina King will be recognized at the upcoming WIF Honors Nov. 6.

WIF, which was previously known as Women in Film, announced the honorees in a press release Wednesday.

Curtis will be honored with the Jane Fonda Humanitarian Award, to commemorate "her powerful artistic legacy and extraordinary philanthropic impact," while King will receive the Crystal Award for Advocacy in Television for her work on Forever.

Other honorees include Tessa Thompson, Nia DaCosta, Dede Gardner, Gabrielle Nadig, Mara Brock Akil, Judy Blume and Maude Apatow.

"This year's WIF honorees exemplify how artists are using their voices to drive change. From rising talent like Maude Apatow to legends like Jamie Lee Curtis and Mara Brock Akil, their inspiring work, both on and off screen, reminds us that solidarity and connectedness are what will protect us, and our ability to tell stories that reflect our full humanity," said WIF CEO Kirsten Schaffer.

WIF was founded in 1973 and strives to advocate for and advance the careers of women working in front of and behind the camera, according to its website.