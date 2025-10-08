A new trailer for Train Dreams shows Joel Edgerton navigating life as a logger and contending with what it means to cut down 500-year-old trees and spend so much time away from home.

"You think that she know that I'm her daddy?" his character Robert Grainier asks his wife, Gladys ( Felicity Jones ), regarding his young daughter in the preview released Wednesday.

"Deep down, she knows it," Gladys responds. "Even if she doesn't know she knows it yet."

The trailer also shows the men standing around three graves amid the trees, and viewers see a wildfire ravaging the forest.

"When his life takes an unexpected turn, Robert finds beauty, brutality and newfound meaning for the forests and trees he's felled," the official description reads.

The film is based on Denis Johnson's novella, and also stars Kerry Condon, William H. Macy , Nathaniel Arcand and Alfred Hsing.

"I think there's a real relatable engine to this movie. Robert is absorbing the blows of the world, and moving in the streams and avenues that he's allowed to move in, based on the life that he's been given and the upbringing he had," Edgerton told Netflix's Tudum. "And there's a real potency to the quiet, ordinary life that most of us live."

Train Dreams arrives on Netflix Nov. 21 after a limited theater run beginning Nov. 7.