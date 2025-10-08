The Buccaneers will return for Season 3.

The Apple TV+ period drama follows "a group of fun-loving young American girls" who arrive in 1870s London to navigate "love, heartbreak, motherhood, jealousy and the full force of the English legal system," according to an official synopsis.

Season 3 will see the young women looking to settle down in love.

"And with a new and enigmatic duke at the helm, Tintagel is also facing an uncertain future," the official description reads. "If polite English society thought these American girls rocked the boat, this new bad-boy duke is about to sink the ship."

Kristine Froseth, Alisha Boe, Aubri Ibrag, Josie Totah, Imogen Waterhouse, Mia Threapleton, Christina Hendricks, Leighton Meester, Grace Ambrose, Maria Almeida, Amelia Bullmore, Fenella Woolgar, Guy Remmers, Matthew Broome, Josh Dylan, Barney Fishwick, Greg Wise and Jacob Ifan also starred in the sophomore season.

"We couldn't be more delighted to be lacing up our corsets, slipping on our ball gowns and running breathless across the cliffs of Tintagel for the third time to see what passionate adventures our beloved Buccaneers get up to next," said creator Katherine Jakeways in a statement.

The show takes its inspiration from an unfinished Edith Wharton novel.

A release date has not yet been announced.