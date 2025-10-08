Kevin James and Alan Ritchson team up to outrun various killers in a trailer for the action comedy film Playdate.

James portrays Brian, who is tossing a football with his stepson in a park when they meet Jeff (Ritchson) and his son.

The boys immediately become friends and ask to hang out.

"The first day my son meets his new best friend, so did I," Jeff declares as they sit at a kids' restaurant, as the preview continues.

The playdate takes a turn for the worse, however, when mercenaries appear and try to kill them, and they discover that Jeff's so-called son was actually kidnapped.

"Brian stumbles through one ridiculous obstacle after another, his zero tactical skills a stark contrast to Jeff's oddly prepared demeanor," an official synopsis reads.

The film is directed by The Girl Next Door's Luke Greenfield, and also stars Sarah Chalke, Alan Tudyk, Benjamin Pajak, Banks Pierce, Hiro Kanagawa, Stephen Root and Isla Fisher.

Playdate arrives on Prime Video Nov. 12.