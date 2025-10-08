Kim Kardashian and Sarah Paulson go head-to-head in a new trailer for All's Fair, a series from co-creator Ryan Murphy about a law firm specializing in divorce cases run by women.

ADVERTISEMENT

"A team of female divorce attorneys leave a male-dominated firm to open their own powerhouse practice," a synopsis of the series reads. "Fierce, brilliant and emotionally complicated, they navigate high-stakes breakups, scandalous secrets and shifting allegiances -- both in the courtroom and within their own ranks. In a world where money talks and love is a battleground, these women don't just play the game -- they change it."

The trailer opens with a series of women -- cameos by Elizabeth Berkley, Brooke Shields, Grace Gummer and Jennifer Jason Leigh -- seeking the services of the law firm.

"Men, they are terrified of women in power," Glen Close, who plays one of the lawyers, Dina Standish, says. "And women besting men in divorce? No!"

The trailer goes on to indicate that Kardashian's character, Allura Grant, is facing her own breakup with Chase Munroe, played by Matthew Noszka. The clip suggests Paulson's Carrington Lane is representing Noszka in the split, sparking discord within the firm.