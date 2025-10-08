"We are thrilled to make MGM+ the home for Vanished in the United States," said MGM+ head Michael Wright in a statement.
Cuoco and Claflin portray a couple en route to Paris when Tom (Claflin) vanishes, sending Alice (Cuoco) "into a web of intrigue and danger, uncovering shocking secrets about the man she thought she knew."
Karin Viard, Matthias Schweighofer, Simon Abkarian and Dar Zuzovsky also star.
