Kaley Cuoco and Sam Claflin star in the four-part mystery Vanished, which was acquired by MGM+ Wednesday.

"We are thrilled to make MGM+ the home for Vanished in the United States," said MGM+ head Michael Wright in a statement.

Cuoco and Claflin portray a couple en route to Paris when Tom (Claflin) vanishes, sending Alice (Cuoco) "into a web of intrigue and danger, uncovering shocking secrets about the man she thought she knew."

Karin Viard, Matthias Schweighofer, Simon Abkarian and Dar Zuzovsky also star.

A release date has not yet been announced.