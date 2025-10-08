Paramount+ announced Wednesday it has officially greenlit Dexter: Resurrection Season 2. Season 1 concluded Sept. 5.
Showrunner and executive producer Clyde Phillips returns and has opened the writers room for the new season. Hall recorded a cryptic video announcement on YouTube.
"Details will be forthcoming but I wanted to be the first to let you know that the story continues," Hall said
Resurrection follows serial killer Dexter Morgan (Michael C. Hall) after surviving a gunshot wound in Dexter: New Blood. Dexter visits New York where his son, Harrison (Jack Alcott) is living and killing other criminals.
