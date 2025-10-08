Paramount+ announced Wednesday it has officially greenlit Dexter: Resurrection Season 2. Season 1 concluded Sept. 5.

Showrunner and executive producer Clyde Phillips returns and has opened the writers room for the new season. Hall recorded a cryptic video announcement on YouTube.

"Details will be forthcoming but I wanted to be the first to let you know that the story continues," Hall said

Resurrection follows serial killer Dexter Morgan (Michael C. Hall) after surviving a gunshot wound in Dexter: New Blood. Dexter visits New York where his son, Harrison (Jack Alcott) is living and killing other criminals.

While in New York, Dexter also took out the Dark Passenger rideshare killer and joined a secret gathering of serial killers. Peter Dinklage, Uma Thurman, Krysten Ritter, David Dastmalchian and Neil Patrick Harris co-starred.

David Zayas also returned as Miami PD officer Angel Batista, still hunting Dexter. Desmond Harrington appeared as now Lieutenant Quinn on a phone call from Miami.

Paramount+ decided to cancel a second season of the prequel Dexter: Original Sin in August after previously renewing it.