The Women Film Critics Circle has voted Rose Byrne's If I Had Legs I'd Kick You as the year's Best Movie About Women.

Hamnet was another big winner, scoring the prizes for Best Movie By a Woman -- Chloe Zhao, Best Woman Storyteller -- Zhao and Maggie O'Farrell, and Best Actress -- Jessie Buckley.

Ethan Hawke won the Best Actor honor for Blue Moon and Regina Hall earned the accolade for Best Supporting Actress for One Battle After Another.

The Left-Handed Girl was named Best Foreign Film By or About a Woman and My Mom Jayne was voted Best Documentary By or About a Woman.

Sinners won the awards for Best Equality of the Sexes and Best Screen Couple for stars Wunmi Mosaku and Michael B. Jordan, as well as the Josephine Baker Award for best expressing the woman of color experience in America.

Rumi from KPop Demon Hunters was chosen Best Animated Female and Hacks was deemed Best TV series.

The Adrienne Shelly Award for a film that most passionately opposes violence against women went to Sorry, Baby.

The Karen Morely Award for best exemplifying a woman's place in history or society, and a courageous search for identity went to Eleanor the Great.

