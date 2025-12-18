CBS' "Survivor" crowned its Season 49 winner Wednesday night, awarding a $1 million cash prize to the season's final contestant standing.

ADVERTISEMENT

Savannah Louie won the competition during the finale. The 31-year-old former reporter beat out her fellow finalists Sophi Belerdi and Sage Ahrens-Nichols, and went home from the jungles of Fiji with a $1 million cash prize.

This is the first time since 2014 that the three finalists were all women.

"It feels incredible," Louie told the CBS show's host Jeff Probst.

"It's this larger than life feeling. I usually have the right words. I usually have some crap to say, but in this moment I don't even know what to say," she added. "I've never experienced anything like this before. It's just a crazy feeling."