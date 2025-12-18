Netflix has announced it is adapting Liz Moore's best-selling novel, God of the Woods, as a series.

Moore and Liz Hannah are serving as show-runners, writers and executive producers on the multi-generational drama set in the Adirondacks.

"We love making TV and can't wait to bring The God of the Woods to life with our partners at Sony and Netflix," Moore and Hannah said in a statement.

"We hope everyone falls in love (and hate) with these characters as much as we have."

No casting or premiere date have been announced yet.

The story follows the disappearance of a 13-year-old girl from her family's summer camp.

Moore's book Long Bright River was adapted as a Peacock series starring Amanda Seyfried, Ashleigh Cummings and Nicholas Pinnock earlier this year.