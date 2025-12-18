Jane's Addiction has released a statement clarifying the alternative rock band's decision to abruptly end their concert tour in September 2024.

At the time, lead singer Perry Farrell announced he was consulting an otolaryngologist and a neurologist to try to figure out what caused him to throw a punch at guitarist David Navarro during a show in Boston.

On Wednesday, the band posted a message on social media, stating: "After that show, without notice to Perry, we unilaterally determined it would be best not to continue the tour and made inaccurate statements about Perry's mental health which we regret.

"Today we are here to announce that we have come together one last time to resolve our differences, so that the legacy of Jane's Addiction will remain the work of the four of us created together," the group added. "We now look forward to the future as we embark on our separate musical and creative endeavors. Jane's Addiction will forever live in our hearts. We are proud of the music we created together."

Farrell and Navarro started the band with bassist Eric Avery and drummer Stephen Perkins in Los Angeles in 1985.

Among their hit songs are "Been Caught Stealing," "Jane Says" and Three Days."